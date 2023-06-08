Salem Lutheran awards scholarships Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 8, 2023

SALISBURY — Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church awarded two scholarships to local students on Sunday, May 28, during the 10 a.m. worship service.

Ava Gardner, a 2023 graduate of Jesse C. Carson High School, was recognized as the recipient of the Hubert and Allie Shulenburger Scholarship. Recipients must have been members of Salem for at least two years and awards may be made based on merit and need. She will attend Rowan-Cabarrus Community College where she will major in cosmetology. She is the daughter of Rayna and Craig Gardner.

Kendall Mullis, a junior at Catawba College majoring in music education, was recognized as the recipient of the J. E. Briggs Memorial Music Scholarship. Recipients must be enrolled in a degree program in music and awards may be made based on merit and need. She is a member of Piedmont Baptist Church in Kannapolis and is the daughter of Leann Mullis.

Salem Lutheran Church is located at 5080 Sherrills Ford Road.