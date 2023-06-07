Blotter for June 7

Published 12:05 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023

By Chandler Inions

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

  • Vandalism resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 7500 block of Wright Road in Kannapolis between 8 p.m. on June 3 and 8:45 a.m. on June 4.
  • Vandalism resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Northdale Avenue in Kannapolis between midnight and 9:30 a.m. on June 4.
  • Vandalism resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 1400 block of Oliver Road in Rockwell between 5:14-7:34 p.m. on June 4.
  • Vandalism resulting in property damage reportedly occurred on Enochville Avenue in Kannapolis around 10:02 p.m. on June 4. 
  • Savannah Rose Holshouser, 26, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault on June 4.
  • Jeffrey Lynn Kee, 42, was charged with misdemeanor possession of stolen goods on June 4.
  • Jamie Lee Donaldson, 40, was charged with felony possession of a schedule-I controlled substance on June 4.
  • Joshua Kyle Moore, 32, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering on June 4. 

 

In Salisbury Police reports

  • A stolen vehicle was reportedly recovered in the 3100 block of South Main Street on June 5.

More Crime

Cleveland mother charged with child abuse, assault after early morning incident

Blotter for June 6: Salisbury man shot on Sunday

Blotter for June 3

Kannapolis pedestrian killed by hit and run

Print Article