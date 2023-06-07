Blotter for June 7

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

Vandalism resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 7500 block of Wright Road in Kannapolis between 8 p.m. on June 3 and 8:45 a.m. on June 4.

Vandalism resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Northdale Avenue in Kannapolis between midnight and 9:30 a.m. on June 4.

Vandalism resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 1400 block of Oliver Road in Rockwell between 5:14-7:34 p.m. on June 4.

Vandalism resulting in property damage reportedly occurred on Enochville Avenue in Kannapolis around 10:02 p.m. on June 4.

Savannah Rose Holshouser, 26, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault on June 4.

Jeffrey Lynn Kee, 42, was charged with misdemeanor possession of stolen goods on June 4.

Jamie Lee Donaldson, 40, was charged with felony possession of a schedule-I controlled substance on June 4.