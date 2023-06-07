Blotter for June 7
Published 12:05 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023
In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports
- Vandalism resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 7500 block of Wright Road in Kannapolis between 8 p.m. on June 3 and 8:45 a.m. on June 4.
- Vandalism resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Northdale Avenue in Kannapolis between midnight and 9:30 a.m. on June 4.
- Vandalism resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 1400 block of Oliver Road in Rockwell between 5:14-7:34 p.m. on June 4.
- Vandalism resulting in property damage reportedly occurred on Enochville Avenue in Kannapolis around 10:02 p.m. on June 4.
- Savannah Rose Holshouser, 26, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault on June 4.
- Jeffrey Lynn Kee, 42, was charged with misdemeanor possession of stolen goods on June 4.
- Jamie Lee Donaldson, 40, was charged with felony possession of a schedule-I controlled substance on June 4.
- Joshua Kyle Moore, 32, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering on June 4.
In Salisbury Police reports
- A stolen vehicle was reportedly recovered in the 3100 block of South Main Street on June 5.