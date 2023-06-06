Blotter for June 6: Salisbury man shot on Sunday Published 12:05 am Tuesday, June 6, 2023

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man was shot over the weekend and required transport to a nearby hospital, but he is expected to live.

Salisbury Police officers responded to the residence located at 706 S. Ellis St. shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson with the Salisbury Police Department, when the officers arrived, they found Terry Isaac Brown, 69, holding his side, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Brown was subsequently transported to Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a female witness, Brown was in the bedroom of the home when the shots were fired. In addition to striking the house, bullets also hit a vehicle.

The incident is currently under investigation.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

A breaking and entering reportedly occurred in the 400 block of Reid Road in Rockwell around 2:19 p.m. on June 1.

A larceny reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Crystal Creek Drive in China Grove around 10:44 p.m. on May 31.

A larceny reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Pleasant Hill Drive in Kannapolis around 4:53 p.m. on June 1.

A fight reportedly occurred in the 1500 block of Wilkinson Road in Mooresville around 10:23 p.m. on June 1.

A burglary reportedly occurred in the 300 block of Hallmark Circle in Salisbury around 10:42 a.m. on June 2.

A burglary reportedly occurred in the 3000 block of St. Peters Church Road in Salisbury between 11:15 a.m.-12:10 p.m. on June 2.

Stolen property was reportedly located in the 300 block of Spring Garden Avenue in Kannapolis around 4:08 p.m. on June 2.

Property damage reportedly occurred in the 2600 block of McGill Street in Kannapolis around 7:18 p.m. on June 2.

A burglary reportedly occurred in the 400 block of St. Pauls Church Road in Salisbury between 8-8:07 p.m. on June 2.

A motor-vehicle theft reportedly occurred in the 1100 block of Cedar Pond Lane in Salisbury between 6 p.m. on June 2 and 9 a.m. on June 3.

The driver of a stolen vehicle reportedly fled from law enforcement on Old Union Church Road in Salisbury around 1:35 p.m. on June 3.

Angela Wilcox Deese, 57, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats on June 1.

Violet Elizabeth Burgess, 28, was charged with felony possession of marijuana up to .5 ounces on June 1.

Broadus Eugene Osborne, 35, was charged with felony breaking and entering on June 1.

Brandon Alexander Myers, 31, was charged with felony breaking out of dwelling house burglary on June 1.

Myra Smith Mackin, 57, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods on June 2.

Bradford Bennett, 64, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods on June 2.

Ashley amon Knecht, 47, was charged with misdemeanor littering 15-500 pounds on June 2.

Christopher Neil Coughenour, 32, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespass on June 2.

Chandler Alan Jones, 30, was charged with felony possession of a schedule-II controlled substance on June 2.

Krysti Brishay Poston, 22, was charged with felony possession of a schedule-II controlled substance on June 2.

Destiny Leigh Beaver, 25, was charged with misdemeanor general child abuse on June 3.

Laura Britt Loredo-Carranza, 47, was charged with felony possession of a schedule-II controlled substance on June 3.

Mark Lee Lambert, 45, was charged with felony possession of a schedule-I controlled substance on June 3.

Antuane Dimitri Smith, 37, was charged with misdemeanor injury to personal property on May 3.

Linwood Houston Powers, 38, was charged with felony larceny on June 3.

Clifford Sherrill Burris, 42, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats on June 3.

Trent Maverick Earnhardt, 27, was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest on June 3.

Daniel Preston Johnson, 35, was charged with misdemeanor open burning of solid waste on June 6.

Kirt Thomas Casper, 38, was charged with misdemeanor injury to personal property on June 3.

In Salisbury Police reports