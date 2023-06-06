Blotter for June 6: Salisbury man shot on Sunday
Published 12:05 am Tuesday, June 6, 2023
SALISBURY — A Salisbury man was shot over the weekend and required transport to a nearby hospital, but he is expected to live.
Salisbury Police officers responded to the residence located at 706 S. Ellis St. shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday.
According to a spokesperson with the Salisbury Police Department, when the officers arrived, they found Terry Isaac Brown, 69, holding his side, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Brown was subsequently transported to Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
According to a female witness, Brown was in the bedroom of the home when the shots were fired. In addition to striking the house, bullets also hit a vehicle.
The incident is currently under investigation.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports
- A breaking and entering reportedly occurred in the 400 block of Reid Road in Rockwell around 2:19 p.m. on June 1.
- A larceny reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Crystal Creek Drive in China Grove around 10:44 p.m. on May 31.
- A larceny reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Pleasant Hill Drive in Kannapolis around 4:53 p.m. on June 1.
- A fight reportedly occurred in the 1500 block of Wilkinson Road in Mooresville around 10:23 p.m. on June 1.
- A burglary reportedly occurred in the 300 block of Hallmark Circle in Salisbury around 10:42 a.m. on June 2.
- A burglary reportedly occurred in the 3000 block of St. Peters Church Road in Salisbury between 11:15 a.m.-12:10 p.m. on June 2.
- Stolen property was reportedly located in the 300 block of Spring Garden Avenue in Kannapolis around 4:08 p.m. on June 2.
- Property damage reportedly occurred in the 2600 block of McGill Street in Kannapolis around 7:18 p.m. on June 2.
- A burglary reportedly occurred in the 400 block of St. Pauls Church Road in Salisbury between 8-8:07 p.m. on June 2.
- A motor-vehicle theft reportedly occurred in the 1100 block of Cedar Pond Lane in Salisbury between 6 p.m. on June 2 and 9 a.m. on June 3.
- The driver of a stolen vehicle reportedly fled from law enforcement on Old Union Church Road in Salisbury around 1:35 p.m. on June 3.
- Angela Wilcox Deese, 57, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats on June 1.
- Violet Elizabeth Burgess, 28, was charged with felony possession of marijuana up to .5 ounces on June 1.
- Broadus Eugene Osborne, 35, was charged with felony breaking and entering on June 1.
- Brandon Alexander Myers, 31, was charged with felony breaking out of dwelling house burglary on June 1.
- Myra Smith Mackin, 57, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods on June 2.
- Bradford Bennett, 64, was charged with felony possession of stolen goods on June 2.
- Ashley amon Knecht, 47, was charged with misdemeanor littering 15-500 pounds on June 2.
- Christopher Neil Coughenour, 32, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespass on June 2.
- Chandler Alan Jones, 30, was charged with felony possession of a schedule-II controlled substance on June 2.
- Krysti Brishay Poston, 22, was charged with felony possession of a schedule-II controlled substance on June 2.
- Destiny Leigh Beaver, 25, was charged with misdemeanor general child abuse on June 3.
- Laura Britt Loredo-Carranza, 47, was charged with felony possession of a schedule-II controlled substance on June 3.
- Mark Lee Lambert, 45, was charged with felony possession of a schedule-I controlled substance on June 3.
- Antuane Dimitri Smith, 37, was charged with misdemeanor injury to personal property on May 3.
- Linwood Houston Powers, 38, was charged with felony larceny on June 3.
- Clifford Sherrill Burris, 42, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats on June 3.
- Trent Maverick Earnhardt, 27, was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest on June 3.
- Daniel Preston Johnson, 35, was charged with misdemeanor open burning of solid waste on June 6.
- Kirt Thomas Casper, 38, was charged with misdemeanor injury to personal property on June 3.
In Salisbury Police reports
- A larceny reportedly occurred in the 500 block of East Lafayette Street between 8-8:40 p.m. on June 2. The total estimated loss was $350.
- A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 1200 block of Beachnut Lane around 11:30 a.m. on June 2.
- A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 300 block of South Arlington St. around 1:13 p.m. on June 2.
- Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 200 block of Fairson Avenue around 1:57 p.m. on June 2.
- A fraud by false pretense reportedly occurred in the 1300 block of Tabernacle Street between 3-6:57 p.m. on June 2. The total estimated loss was $120.
- A larceny reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Old Concord Road between 7-7:06 p.m. on June 2. The total estimated loss was $800.
- A larceny reportedly occurred in the 1000 block of Theodor Lane between 4-8:50 p.m. on June 2. The total estimated loss was $88.
- Property damage reportedly occurred in the 300 block of Henry Laurens Circle around 11:30 p.m. on June 2.
- A breaking and entering reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Ferndale Drive between 6:30-6:45 a.m. on June 3.
- A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 1300 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard around 11:45 a.m. on June 3.
- An assault reportedly occurred in the 200 block of West D Ave. around 10 a.m. on June 3.
- Wire fraud reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Ridge Avenue between 10-10:30 a.m. on June 3.
- A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 1300 block of East Innes Street between 2:36-2:36 p.m. on June 4.
- Samantha Michelle Childers, 28, was charged with misdemeanor general child abuse on June 2.
- Charles Gilbert Gillispie, 62, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture on June 2.
- Skylar Austin Mackey, 19, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon on June 2.
- Donald Nathaniel Wright, 38, was charged with misdemeanor larceny on June 2.
- Artanis Vincent-Lamar Carmichael, 41, was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest on June 3.
- Candace Blair Kirkley, 37, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespass on June 4.
- Jose Esau Nunez-Ramirez, 30, was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest on June 4.
- Shannon Elaine Knox, 30, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespass on June 4.