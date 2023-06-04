High school girls track: Memorable spring fling for Ellis Published 12:01 am Sunday, June 4, 2023

By Mike London

SPENCER — North Rowan rising senior Brittany Ellis is now known as “Brittany Four Times.”

As in four 1A state championships in the throws. Two in the discus and two in the shot put.

During the 2023 outdoor track season, Ellis defended both state championships she won as a sophomore.

This time next year, Ellis may be known as Brittany Six Times. You don’t want to bet against her.

Salisbury sprinter Christyonna Lewis turned in a phenomenal freshman season that included a leg for the 2A 4×400 relay state champs, but Ellis’ twin titles made her the best choice as the Post’s Female Track Athlete of the Year for the second time in a row.

With a year to go in her high school career, Ellis already is the county’s most decorated female thrower with her four state championships.

Salisbury’s Alisha Bradshaw won three state titles in 2010-11 (two discus, one shot). South’s Tracy Connor swept the throws in 4A in 1992. North’s Tara Clinding went back-to-back in the shot put in 1998-99 and was the Cavaliers’ last throwing champ before Ellis arrived.

Jordan Huffman (2004) and Rachel Karriker (2005) gave East Rowan back-to-back discus champs. South’s Ellen Miller was the county’s first state champ in the throws when she won the discus in 1986.

Ellis’ grandfather is Ralph Ellis, one of the county’s all-time track gurus. His coaching jump-started Brittany’s career while she was still in elementary school.

“I’ve been doing track since I was about 8 years old, so it’s not hard for me doing two events in a meet,” Ellis said. “And I do like to compete.”

Still, there were some bumps in the road for Ellis to overcome this year.

She is also an all-county and all-conference level basketball player, a sure 1,000-point scorer at some point during the 2023-24 season. The basketball and indoor track seasons take place at the same time, so Ellis hadn’t had any training time to speak of when she headed for the 1A/2A Indoor State Championships the morning after a basketball loss to Salisbury.

Ellis threw 30 feet, 5.5 inches in the shot put, well below her standard, and placed seventh.

“I tried my best, but in the winter I put everything I have into basketball for my teammates,” Ellis said.

People wondered what was wrong with her, but Ellis didn’t make excuses. She just went back to work.

When she was able to resume a normal training schedule and started focusing on track full-time during the outdoor season, the power quickly returned to her throws.

Her shot put throw of 38 feet, 4 inches and discus effort of 107-5 defended her titles in the Rowan County Championships.

The 1A Midwest Regional held at Davie County brought a temporary setback for Ellis. Albemarle’s sophomore thrower Jasmine Brown edged Ellis by about 6 inches in the shot put, and Brown topped Ellis by 14 inches in the discus. The top four from the each regional advance to the state meet, so Ellis still had a chance to finish her season on top.

“Not winning at the regional did bum me out a little bit,” Ellis said. “But it also motivated me for state. It wasn’t going to happen again.”

Ellis is quiet, humble, almost shy around people she doesn’t know well, but there’s some serious fire burning inside her, and she was determined to bounce back at the 1A State Championships held at North Carolina A&T. She doubled her normal practice load prior to the state meet.

Her shot put effort in the pressure cooker of a soggy state meet wasn’t her best, but it’s all about winning. Her best throw was good enough to top Brown by about 10 inches.

Her discus throw of 111 feet, 11 inches was a different story. That was the best fling of Ellis’ career. She won the discus gold by 5 feet.

“That discus PR did feel great,” Ellis said. “It was a good day for me.”

Seeded second in the shot and third in the discus following the regional disappointment, Ellis had won two more state championships. So, yes, it was a very good day.

It’s important to note that her throws aren’t just winning 1A throws, they are solid throws. Ellis, who was Field Events MVP for the Rowan County and Central Carolina Conference Championships, is in the top 50 in the state in both of her events, and that’s for all classifications.

She gets recognized sometimes at places like Food Lion. When someone asks her now if she’s Brittany Ellis, she can laugh and say, “No, I’m Brittany Four Times.”

Ellis is keeping an open mind about college options. She shoots 3-pointers like Steph Curry and she’s a gritty basketball player, but just about everyone believes her future will be in the throwing circle for a college track and field program.

Ellis carries a 3.9 GPA, leads the younger ones by example and inspires fans of all ages. She will be counted on by the Cavaliers for a big senior year in both sports.

All-Rowan County girls track

The basic criteria for All-Rowan County is first or second place in an individual event in the Rowan County Championships or first in a relay.

The Post also recognizes girls who won an individual conference championship, even if they aren’t in the top two in that event in the county meet.

Any state meet qualifiers who don’t meet the first two criteria are recognized.

South: 4×800, Macy Miller, Mesiyah Howell, Adyson Howard, Madison Beaver, Madalynn Gulledge

West: Skyy Ruben, Anna Harrison, Katie Roberts, Katelyn Lentz

East: Badyn Sweatt, Jasmyne Brown, Peyton Whicker, Sadie Featherstone

North: 4×100, 4×200, 4×400, Brittany Ellis, Aniya Brown, Tai’lah Ward, Azarea Miller

Carson: Cadi Joyner

Salisbury: 4×100, 4×200, 4×400, Kimora Chawlk, Arnasjelle Corpening, Millie Wymbs, Christyonna Lewis

Coaches of the Year: Rebekah Julian, South (Rowan County champions) and Chelsea Morris, Salisbury (third in 2A Championships)