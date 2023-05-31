Overdose responders find baby in back seat Published 10:03 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023

SALISBURY — Officers responding to reports of a possible overdose found something disturbing in the backseat of a parked car — a 1-year-old child.

At approximately 4 p.m. on May 30, a 911 caller reported seeing an adult female “passed out” in her Kia Optima in the Mahaley Avenue Food Lion parking lot.

Responding officers located the vehicle upon arrival and the driver, Jessica Selina Wall, 27, of Cleveland.

In the back seat of the Kia Optima was a 1-year-old infant strapped into a car seat.

According to reports from the Salisbury Police Department, the officers discovered pills that appeared to be the narcotic Xanax, a medication used to treat anxiety and panic disorders. Lawful use requires a prescription from a doctor.

According to Drugs.com, side effects of Xanax include drowsiness and light-headedness. The drug also has a high risk of dependency and is considered dangerous to use during pregnancy and breastfeeding.

Wall was taken into custody by the Salisbury Police Department and charged with misdemeanor child abuse. Her bond was set at $2,000.

A spokesperson with the Salisbury Police Department confirmed that Wall has previously been charged with driving while impaired.

The Department of Social Services was reportedly notified of the incident.