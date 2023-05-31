Collective Soul in Kannapolis on Saturday night Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — Collective Soul, a band that had numerous hits including songs “Shine,” “Heavy,” and “She Said,” is performing at 7 p.m., Saturday, June 3, at the Concert in the Park. Since the band’s start in 1992, many of their songs have been No. 1 hits and their self-titled album, “Collective Soul,” spent 76 weeks on the Billboard 200 Chart, and went triple platinum.

Food/drinks will be available for purchase, or attendees can bring their own food and nonalcoholic drinks. Coolers are allowed with no outside alcohol and will be searched. Lawn chairs are permitted at Village Park.

The concert is free.

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers take on the Fayetteville Woodpeckers with games at 7 p.m. on Wednesday-Saturday. The Cannon Ballers will also host a 1 p.m. game on Sunday, June 4. Check out the full schedule and purchase tickets at http://www.kcballers.com/.

The Kannapolis Farmers Market at the intersection of Vance Street and Dale Earnhardt Boulevard is 4-7 p.m., Thursday. While supplies last, customers can receive a free reusable tote bag when making a purchase of $10 or more from a new vendor. The market is held every Thursday through September.

See the complete summer calendar at https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/ ParksPrograms.