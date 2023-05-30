Sunday gunshot leaves one dead Published 11:13 am Tuesday, May 30, 2023

ROCKWELL — A 23-year-old man is dead after being shot near Rockwell over the weekend.

Rowan County Sheriff’s deputies found Matthew Tyler King on the floor of a residence at 10616 Old Beatty Ford Road in Rockwell at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

King was suffering from what appeared to be a shotgun wound.

According to a spokesperson with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, responding fire and medical personnel pronounced King deceased shortly thereafter.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the gunshot wound was not self-inflicted. An individual described by authorities as a suspect was reportedly on the scene when the deputies arrived.

No charges have been filed. No persons of interest have been identified. The investigation remains ongoing.

As new information becomes available, it will be released.