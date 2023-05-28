Blotter for May 28: Man arrested for indecent exposure Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 28, 2023

SALISBURY — A man faces indecent exposure charges for revealing himself to a witness on Thursday.

Andrew Lane Cooper, 53, was arrested by the Salisbury Police Department after officers received reports of a “vagrant walking around with his penis exposed” in the 1000 block of South Long Street.

According to Salisbury Police reports, Cooper was at the intersection of Long and Kenley streets with his pants around his ankles.

Cooper reportedly admitted to lowering his pants to urinate before deciding to “keep the monster out.”

Reports also indicated that Cooper threatened to continue exposing himself unless he was taken to jail.

The officer that arrested Cooper had dealt with him earlier in the day after an incident at Rowan Helping Ministries.

The incident took place near Kiddie Land Kindergarten, a child development center. At this time, Cooper is only charged with indecent exposure, but if a minor saw him, the charges could be upgraded to a felony.

In other Salisbury Police reports

Vandalism reportedly occurred in the 500 block of West Horah Street between 12:01-8:40 a.m. on May 25.

A larceny reportedly occurred in the 1500 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard around 9 p.m. on May 25.

