Blotter for May 28: Man arrested for indecent exposure
Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 28, 2023
SALISBURY — A man faces indecent exposure charges for revealing himself to a witness on Thursday.
Andrew Lane Cooper, 53, was arrested by the Salisbury Police Department after officers received reports of a “vagrant walking around with his penis exposed” in the 1000 block of South Long Street.
According to Salisbury Police reports, Cooper was at the intersection of Long and Kenley streets with his pants around his ankles.
Cooper reportedly admitted to lowering his pants to urinate before deciding to “keep the monster out.”
Reports also indicated that Cooper threatened to continue exposing himself unless he was taken to jail.
The officer that arrested Cooper had dealt with him earlier in the day after an incident at Rowan Helping Ministries.
The incident took place near Kiddie Land Kindergarten, a child development center. At this time, Cooper is only charged with indecent exposure, but if a minor saw him, the charges could be upgraded to a felony.
In other Salisbury Police reports
- Vandalism reportedly occurred in the 500 block of West Horah Street between 12:01-8:40 a.m. on May 25.
- A larceny reportedly occurred in the 1500 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard around 9 p.m. on May 25.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports
- A burglary by forced entry reportedly occurred in the 17000 block of Old Beatty Ford Road in Gold Hill between noon-1 p.m. on May 22.
- A larceny reportedly occurred in the 700 block of Candlewick Drive in Salisbury between noon on April 24 and 1 p.m. on April 29. The total estimated loss was $600.
- A burglary by forced entry reportedly occurred in the 9400 block of Stokes Ferry Road in Gold Hill between 6 p.m. on May 1 and 9:30 a.m. on May 24.
- Clayton Cory Meadows, 35, was charged with felony possession of a schedule-II controlled substance on May 24.
- Casey Gage Aldridge, 25, was charged with felony fleeing to elude on May 24.