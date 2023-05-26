Kannapolis Memorial Day Weekend Information Published 12:00 am Friday, May 26, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — Kannapolis city offices will be closed for business on Monday, May 29, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. Offices will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. There will be no disruption in garbage and recycling collection service, however, there will be no yard debris collection on Monday.

All Kannapolis parks will be open for regular operating hours from dawn until dusk. The train, carousel and splash pad at Village Park will be open for the weekend. Tickets are $1.50 for each.

Village Park hours:

Saturday, May 27: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday, May 28: noon-6 p.m.

Monday, May 29: noon-6 p.m.