House Honorus claims honors at Hurley Elementary Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 25, 2023

SALISBURY — Hurley Elementary students celebrated the end of another school year Monday. Like many Rowan-Salisbury Schools, Hurley uses the house system, which is based on a model from educating icon Ron Clark. Each year, a house is selected as the top-performing house from the school and House Honorus claimed the title for this school year.