Blotter: May 24 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

• Vandalism resulting in property damage reportedly occurred on Old Beatty Ford Road in Rockwell between 12:12 and 12:15 a.m. on May 21.

• A larceny reportedly occurred in the 5100 block of NC Hwy. 801 in Woodleaf between noon on May 1 and 11 a.m. on May 21.

• A trailer, loaded with an ATV and lawn equipment, was reportedly stolen from an address in the 4300 block of Trexler Street in Salisbury between 6-10:30 p.m. on May 20.

• A woman was reportedly assault in the 2600 block of Cauble Road in Salisbury between 7:49-8:30 p.m. on May 21.