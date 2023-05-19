Driver charged in Friday morning wreck Published 1:38 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

(This story has been updated)

SALISBURY — A driver reportedly at fault for a wreck that injured six people Friday morning has been charged with impaired driving.

Julian Mathias Wilkey, 32, faces charges for failure to stop at a stoplight and driving on a revoked license in addition to the impaired charge.

Five cars in total were involved in the accident that occurred around 8:30 a.m. on the East Innes Street stretch of US 52 under the I-85 overpass.

The extent of injuries was unclear.

It was the first of two collisions on the same street that disrupted morning commutes Friday.

A second wreck was described as a head-on collision and occurred east of Rockwell where US 52 becomes two lanes. The road was closed while NC Highway Patrol investigated. The extent of those injuries was also unclear.

Both stretches of road were reopened after the vehicles involved in the crashes were removed.