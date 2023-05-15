Photo gallery: West Rowan’s baseball season comes to an end

Published 7:06 pm Monday, May 15, 2023

By Post Sports

West Rowan ended its baseball season with a 13-5 second-round loss to visiting Oak Grove. The Falcons finished 19-7. See game details here: https://www.salisburypost.com/2023/05/13/high-school-baseball-west-ends-season/

 

More Photos

Photo gallery: West clobbers Fred T. Foard in softball playoffs

Photo gallery: West tops East in girls soccer

Photo gallery: Salisbury falls to Surry Central in boys tennis

Photo gallery: North Rowan tops Salisbury 5-2 in baseball tourney action

Print Article