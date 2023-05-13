High school baseball: West ends season Published 4:19 am Saturday, May 13, 2023

Staff report

MOUNT ULLA – Oak Grove used a six-run third inning to get separation from West Rowan and ended the Falcons’ baseball season in Friday’s second round of the 3A state playoffs.

The 13th-seeded Grizzlies won 13-5.

West’s five runs came on big swings by Zach McNeely (three-run triple) and Cole Blevins (two-run double).

Freshman Brant Graham took the loss on the mound.

Luke Graham went 4-for-4 for the Falcons and finished the season over .500.

Oak Grove (16-9) got homers from Dawson Shelton, Landon Dixon and Kaden Hart.

Fourth-seeded West (19-7) wrapped up a banner season that included a co-championship of the South Piedmont Conference and a regular-season sweep of an East Rowan team that finished second in the final 3A RPI rankings.

The Grizzlies will host 21st-seeded Fred T. Foard (15-7) in Round 3.

For more on West Rowan’s season, see Tuesday’s print edition.