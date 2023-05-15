High school track and field: North girls second in 1A MW Regional
Published 12:36 am Monday, May 15, 2023
Staff report
MOCKSVILLE — North Rowan’s girls scored 90 points and finished second to Albemarle in Saturday’s 1A Midwest Regional.
North Rowan girls (90)
Regional champions
4×100, 51.96
Other state qualifiers (top 4 finish)
4×200, 3rd, 1:51.69
4×400, 4th, 4:44.30
Tai’lah Ward (3) — 100, 4th, 12.60; 200, 3rd, 25.84; 300 hurdles, 2nd, 46.11
Aniya Brown (3) — 100 hurdles, 2nd, 15.37; 300 hurdles, 3rd, 48.48; triple jump, 2nd, 34-8.5
Brittany Ellis (2) — shot put, 2nd, 36-2; discus, 2nd, 107-8
Azarea Miller — 100 hurdles, 3rd, 16.85
Other regional scorers (top 8 finish)
Iysis Kelly — 400, 6th, 1:04.67
Haylee Williams — 400, 8th, 1:07.54
Gray Stone’s girls had a state qualifier. Taylor Holt (33 feet, 3rd) in the triple jump.
North Rowan boys (41 points, 8th place)
Regional champs — Quintin Wilson, 110 hurdles, 15.47
Other state qualifiers (top 4 finish)
Xavier Suber, triple jump, 3rd, 41-9
4×100, 3rd, 43.93
4×200, 2nd, 1:30.79
Other regional scorers (top 8 finish)
Kemon O’Kelly (2) — 100, 8th, 11.26; 200, 6th, 22.88
Amari McArthur — 200, 8th, 23.08
Kemyon Oglesby — 300 hurdles, 5th, 42.00
KaMahri Feamster — shot put, 7th, 43-3.5
Gray Stone’s boys had a state qualifier, Andrew Bitzer 4th in the 100 (11.14).