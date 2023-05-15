High school track and field: North girls second in 1A MW Regional Published 12:36 am Monday, May 15, 2023

Staff report

MOCKSVILLE — North Rowan’s girls scored 90 points and finished second to Albemarle in Saturday’s 1A Midwest Regional.

North Rowan girls (90)

Regional champions

4×100, 51.96

Other state qualifiers (top 4 finish)

4×200, 3rd, 1:51.69

4×400, 4th, 4:44.30

Tai’lah Ward (3) — 100, 4th, 12.60; 200, 3rd, 25.84; 300 hurdles, 2nd, 46.11

Aniya Brown (3) — 100 hurdles, 2nd, 15.37; 300 hurdles, 3rd, 48.48; triple jump, 2nd, 34-8.5

Brittany Ellis (2) — shot put, 2nd, 36-2; discus, 2nd, 107-8

Azarea Miller — 100 hurdles, 3rd, 16.85

Other regional scorers (top 8 finish)

Iysis Kelly — 400, 6th, 1:04.67

Haylee Williams — 400, 8th, 1:07.54

Gray Stone’s girls had a state qualifier. Taylor Holt (33 feet, 3rd) in the triple jump.

North Rowan boys (41 points, 8th place)

Regional champs — Quintin Wilson, 110 hurdles, 15.47

Other state qualifiers (top 4 finish)

Xavier Suber, triple jump, 3rd, 41-9

4×100, 3rd, 43.93

4×200, 2nd, 1:30.79

Other regional scorers (top 8 finish)

Kemon O’Kelly (2) — 100, 8th, 11.26; 200, 6th, 22.88

Amari McArthur — 200, 8th, 23.08

Kemyon Oglesby — 300 hurdles, 5th, 42.00

KaMahri Feamster — shot put, 7th, 43-3.5

Gray Stone’s boys had a state qualifier, Andrew Bitzer 4th in the 100 (11.14).