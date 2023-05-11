Faith town board approves annual Shiloh 5K Mission Run Published 12:04 am Thursday, May 11, 2023

FAITH — It’s time to lace up those running shoes again.

The annual Shiloh 5K Mission Run is coming back to Faith and will be held on Saturday, July 1, starting at 8 a.m. The track will be the same as last year: Miller Street will be the starting line and the run will finish in the Shiloh Reformed Church of Faith parking lot.

The run was approved by the Faith Board of Aldermen during Tuesday night’s meeting.

The 5K was first started in 2011, making this the 13th straight year runners will take over the streets of Faith. It is the church’s largest fundraiser of the year and all proceeds will go to support the church’s mission teams, which have conducted mission work for over 20 years across the United States. The mission teams have served in Alaska, West Virginia, Georgia, Ohio, Illinois, North Carolina and Belize.

In other action, the aldermen approved a new special events committee that was brought up by Mayor Randall Barger during the April meeting.

While the name of the committee has not been made official yet, there was talk of calling it the “Faith Community Committee.” There will be 11 members and the chairman will be Dale Peeler. Board member Jayne Lingle will be the liaison between the new committee and the board.

Live music, a cruise-in and a movie night were all brought up as possible events the committee will be planning.

The board will have a work session to discuss the town’s budget for the next fiscal year on May 23. A public hearing will be set sometime in June for the public to make comment on the proposed budget, which needs to be approved before July 1.