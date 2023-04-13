Town of Faith looking for residents to serve on new special events committee Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

FAITH — The town of Faith is looking for residents to join a new special events committee, which would be in charge of discussing and organizing town events and making recommendations to the Board of Aldermen.

Mayor Randall Barger brought up the idea of creating the committee at Tuesday’s board meeting, reasoning it would be a good idea to have a team of people in charge of planning and creating future events in town. He specifically mentioned that the town wants to put on more shows and concerts on the stage behind the Faith town hall.

“Basically what we’re trying to do is use our stage more and over the summer do some concerts, and the committee would be used to explore the possibilities of hosting more outdoor events,” Barger said Wednesday.

Any Faith resident can join the committee and Barger said they are looking for four or five people.

If interested contact the town hall at 704-279-7500.