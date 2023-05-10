Salisbury infant remains in critical condition

Published 10:18 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

By Chandler Inions

SALISBURY — A three year old is in critical condition in Winston-Salem after being airlifted from Rowan County on Tuesday with serious injuries.

According to reports from the Salisbury Police Department, a three-year-old boy arrived at the Novant Health Rowan Medical Center around 9 a.m. on Tuesday with broken ribs and facial swelling.

The child was airlifted to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem, where they remained in critical condition as of Wednesday.

The child was brought to the hospital in Salisbury by his aunt and uncle. He was reportedly at a residence in the 800 block of Green Street in Salisbury before being taken to the hospital.

Social services was contacted regarding the incident, which remains under SPD investigation.

More BREAKING NEWS

Cleveland police officer arrested for assault by pointing a gun

Students on bus report being sick — again

China Grove man accused of kidnapping now charged with attempted murder

Fire that destroyed historic East Spencer building was accidentally set

Print Article