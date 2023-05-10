Salisbury infant remains in critical condition Published 10:18 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

SALISBURY — A three year old is in critical condition in Winston-Salem after being airlifted from Rowan County on Tuesday with serious injuries.

According to reports from the Salisbury Police Department, a three-year-old boy arrived at the Novant Health Rowan Medical Center around 9 a.m. on Tuesday with broken ribs and facial swelling.

The child was airlifted to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem, where they remained in critical condition as of Wednesday.

The child was brought to the hospital in Salisbury by his aunt and uncle. He was reportedly at a residence in the 800 block of Green Street in Salisbury before being taken to the hospital.

Social services was contacted regarding the incident, which remains under SPD investigation.