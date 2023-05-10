Photo gallery: West tops East in girls soccer

West's Anna Mead gets a shot off as East's keeper Daisy Berry defends. Mead missed the net this time but scored four other times in the 7-0 romp. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West's Lesli Guerrero 8 and East's Karen Saldana 16 and Vanessa Yanez 19., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West's Olivia Collins 2 saves the ball at the out line.., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West's Jisel Suarez 10 inbounds the ball., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West's got a quick 5-0 lead so, Anna Mead 18 and Brittany Vanhoose 20 got a long rest in the first half on the bench with Coach Chris Mead. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
East Coach Andy Poston. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West's Brittany Vanhoose 20., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West’s senior keeper Emily Kelly got to play offense in the game and scored her first goal. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
East's Ashlee Chipman 10 and West's Lily Carillo 13., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West's Autumn Yount 12., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West's Ameia Mehmedovic 17 and East's Alyssa Stone 2., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West's Jordan Feaster 1., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West's Anna Mead 18 and East's Karen Saldana 16., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West's, Evelyn Kwitowski 3., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West's Rebekah Walters 7 fights her way between East's Iyanna Lynch Berry 17 and, Brandy Santiago-Repreza 13 photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
East keeper Daisy Berry, 31 going high in attempt to make a save. West did score the goal.. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West's Brittany Vanhoose 20 and Anna Mead 18 hug after a score., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West's Rebekah Walters 7, gets pass East keeper Daisy Berry but she missed the shot., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West's Brittany Vanhoose 20 and East's Lindsey Cook 15 fight for the ball, photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West's senior keeper Emily Kelly got to, play offense and scored a goal., Brittany Vanhoose 20 is with her., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
West's Anna Mead 18 and East's Lindsay Cook 15 heading the ball., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post