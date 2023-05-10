High school girls soccer: West wins at East; Hornets lose regular-season finale Published 1:45 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

From staff reports

GRANITE QUARRY — West Rowan’s Anna Mead scored four goals in a hurry and fellow senior Brittany Vanhoose had five assists in a hurry.

Mead has 27 goals for the season, while Vanhoose has 25 assists.

West Rowan led 6-0 at halftime at East Rowan and took a 7-0 South Piedmont Conference victory.

West (8-8-2, 7-6-1) employed five different goalkeepers.

Evelyn Kwitowski, who anchors West’s defense, and keeper Emily Kelly scored goals for the Falcons.

Vanhoose scored one goal. Autumn Yount and Lesli Guerrero had assists.

West was 27th in the 3A West RPI rankings heading into the game and can expect to be in the 3A state playoffs.

East finished the season 6-16 and 1-13 in the SPC. East keeper Daisy Berry was credited with 393 saves going into Tuesday’s contest.

•••

South Rowan (10-9-1, 6-8) is 28th in the 3A West RPI rankings and is looking forward to the 3A state playoffs.

South’s senior keeper Cheyanne Hunter surpassed 500 career saves this season.

•••

Carson (6-10-1) is 34th in the 3A West RPI rankings, still has games scheduled for Wednesday (home) and Thursday (road).

•••

SALISBURY — Gray Stone won 1-0 against Salisbury in a non-conference girls soccer match played at Catawba College on Tuesday.

Campbell Ballard scored for the Knights (11-7-1) Georgia Sangster had the assist.

Molly Wilson and Liz Bryson combined for the shutout in goal. Neither team could score in the second half.

The Hornets (12-7-1) got excellent play from Audrey Urbina, Kate Burton, Stella Koontz and Meredith Williams.

“We battled on a collegiate field versus a quality side for a full 80 minutes,” SHS coach Matt Parrish said. “There isn’t much more I can ask for as a coach. We keep working for the next step, winning a close match versus a great team and we are getting closer and closer.”

The Hornets concluded the regular season. Now they’ll wait for the playoff brackets on Friday.

First-round matches are scheduled for next Monday.

Gray Stone is 12th in the 1A West RPI rankins and is expected to open the playoffs at home. Salisbury is 22nd in the 2A West rankings and will start the playoffs on the road.