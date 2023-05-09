Blotter: Man charged with crack cocaine trafficking Published 12:00 am Tuesday, May 9, 2023

SALISBURY — After a late-night stop in Salisbury over the weekend, police reportedly recovered large amounts of crack cocaine and charged the driver with trafficking.

Samuel Lee Stallings, 60, faces felony charges for trafficking in cocaine following the stop that reportedly took place in the 1000 block of Klumac Road around 11:53 p.m. on Friday.

According to reports from the Salisbury Police Department, an officer observed “suspicious behavior” from a 2020 Nissan Altima driver.

The passenger in the vehicle reportedly had an open container of alcohol, but that person’s identity was not released.

During the stop, the officer reportedly discovered the driver, later identified as Stallings, gave a substance to the passenger to hold. The substance reportedly appeared to be crack cocaine and later was measured at 59 grams.

In other Salisbury Police reports

A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 300 block of Faith Road between 10:30-11:34 a.m. on May 5.

A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 700 block of North Fulton Street around 4:43 p.m. on May 5.

A simple assault reportedly occurred in the 400 block of Gold Hill Drive between 6:30-6:45 p.m. on May 5.

A report of past property damage in the 1500 block of West Innes Street between 8 p.m. on May 5 and 7 a.m. on May 6 was taken.

A motor-vehicle theft reportedly occurred in the 300 block of Ashbrook Road between 2 p.m. on April 25 and 9 a.m. on April 30.

A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 800 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard between 3:10-4:10 p.m. on May 6. The total estimated loss was $680.

A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 600 block of Mocksville Ave. around 3:49 p.m. on May 6.

A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 800 block of East Innes Street between 6-6:30 p.m. on May 6.

A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 2100 block of Statesville Boulevard between 8:58-9 p.m. on May 6.

A larceny reportedly occurred in the 1500 block of East Council Street between 8 p.m. on May 6 and 10 a.m. on May 7. The total estimated loss was $80.

A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 500 block of Jake Alexander Boulevard at 1:07 p.m. on May 7.

A motor vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 200 block of Faith Road in Salisbury between 4-4:10 p.m. on May 7. The total estimated loss was $50.

Sarah Amy Toledo, 39, was charged with misdemeanor resisting, delaying, obstructing a public officer on May 6.

Quinta Latavia Carlos, 38, was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule-II controlled substance on May 6.

Brittany Michelle Tucker, 33, was charged with felony possession of a schedule-II controlled substance on May 6.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports