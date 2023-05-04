Blotter: Two injured in Sunday shooting Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 4, 2023

SALISBURY — Two people were shot in their legs Sunday afternoon on North Church Street.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., Salisbury Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of North Church Street about a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found no one on the scene.

Not long afterward, police received notification from Novant Health Regional Medical Center that two individuals had checked into the facility with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds to their legs. No arrests have been made.

Hit-and-run fatality

According to a spokesperson with the Salisbury Police report, the driver of the white BMW that was involved in the fatal hit and run, which occurred on Faith Road in the early hours Sunday morning, turned himself in.

No charges have been filed against the driver and the incident remains under investigation.

In other Salisbury Police reports

A larceny of automobile accessories reportedly occurred in the 700 block of Long Meadow Drive between 7 p.m. on May 1 and 7:30 a.m. on May 2. The total estimated loss was $10.

An assault reportedly occurred in the 400 block of South Church Street around 4:58 p.m. on May 1.

A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 2200 block of Statesville Boulevard between 12:45-5 a.m. on May 2. The total estimated loss was $500.

A vandalism reportedly occurred in the 200 block of Faith Road around 12:32 p.m. on May 2.

Shots were reportedly fired into an occupied property in the 300 block of West 14th Street between 11:30 p.m. on April 28 and 1:33 p.m. on May 2.

A vandalism occurred in the 1300 block of Tabernacle Street between 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on May 2.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports