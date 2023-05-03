High school boys track and field: Hornets repeat as CCC champs Published 3:27 am Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Staff report

TYRO — Salisbury’s boys repeated as Central Carolina Conference track and field champions on Tuesday at the West Davidson track.

The Hornets edged the hosts 163-159 by winning the 4×400 relay to close the meet. Andrew Huffman, Nate Shaffer, Torian Brown and anchor Jamal Rule took the event in 3:36.24, with South Davidson placing second and West Davidson third.

South Davidson (115) finished third in the meet. Next were East Davidson (89), Thomasville (66) and North Rowan (64). Lexington was not entered.

Sean Young was the leader for the Hornets. He turned in an undefeated day, winning the 100 meters (11.58 seconds), 200 meters (23.09) and triple jump (40 feet, 10 inches).

Young’s fourth event was anchoring a 4×100 winner. He ran with Quincy Robinson, Jaylin Johnson and Huffman for a 44.06 clocking.

Rule won the 400 (51.61).

Damien Brandon had a big win for the Hornets in the discus (129-6).

Johnson was second in the 100.

North Rowan’s Quintin Wilson won the 110 hurdles in 16.47. He was second in the 300 hurdles.

North won the 4×200 with the unit of Kemon O’Kelly, Emanuel Ellis, Kemyon Oglesby and Amari McArthur timed in 1:32.83. They won by almost 3 seconds.

Oglesby had a second place in the 400. The relay team of Wilson, O’Kelly, Ellis and McArthur placed second in the 4×100.