Salisbury PD investigating fatal hit-and-run Published 12:32 pm Sunday, April 30, 2023

SALISBURY – The Salisbury Police Department is investigating a fatal, pedestrian hit-and-run that occurred in the 500 block of Faith Road that sometime between Saturday at 9 p.m. and Sunday at 5 a.m.

The victim is identified as 59-year-old Victor Gobin.

The preliminary investigation has determined that the vehicle of the driver that left the scene is a white BMW sedan, dated 2017 or newer.

Reports from the SPD indicated that the vehicle would likely be missing the right-side door trim that goes over both doors, as well as the passenger side mirror cover, noting that that mirror assembly is most likely still attached.

If you have any information on this incident or the car, please contact Officer Hunter Shue at hunter.shue@salisburync.gov or (704) 640-8166.