Rowan Board of Health reports rise in pink eye infections  

SALISBURY — Conjunctivitis, or “pink eye,” is the inflammation of the thin lining that covers the eyelid and eyeball called the conjunctiva. What many people do not realize is that “pink eye” is a blanket term for this condition and that there are several causes that can contribute to an eye infection or short-term eye redness, including allergies, viral infections, or bacterial infections.

Dr. Melanie Dombrowski is a local optometrist and owner of Salisbury Eyecare and Eyewear. She’s also a Rowan County Board of Health member and she reported that her practice has seen an uptick in conjunctivitis caused by viral infections in the last several weeks. Dombrowski has indicated that this viral infection behaves like Epidemic Keratoconjunctivitis (EKC) and is particularly worrisome. Unfortunately, antiviral medications have not been shown to be effective against viral conjunctivitis, leaving EKC to run its course until it clears up on its own.

EKC is a painful eye condition. Pain can be managed through various methods including cold compresses, artificial tears, and topical cycloplegic medications to alleviate significant complaints of light sensitivity.

EKC is known to have significant economic impacts because of the length of time symptoms can last. Symptoms have been known to last for over two weeks for some individuals causing missed work and school.

Symptoms include