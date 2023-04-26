Blotter: April 26

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023

By Chandler Inions

In Salisbury Police reports

  • A business in the 100 block of South Main Street filed a fraud report at 6:20 p.m. on April 24. The total estimated loss was $320.
  • A larceny reportedly occurred in the 400 block of Lakewood Drive between 4-6:18 p.m. on April 24. The total estimated loss was $20.
  • A business in the 1300 block of South Main Street filed a report of property damage that occurred between 5-8:36 p.m. on April 24.
  • A larceny was reported by a business in the 1500 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard at 10:52 p.m. on April 24. The total estimated loss was $17.
  • A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 700 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. around 1:46 a.m. on April 25. The total estimated loss was $404. 

 

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

  • A man was reportedly assaulted with a dangerous weapon in the 1200 block of Long Ferry Road between 5:30-6:10 p.m. on April 23. 
  • A woman was reportedly assaulted in the 8500 block of Crooked Oak Lane in Kannapolis between 7:25-7:27 p.m. on April 23.

