Blotter: April 26

In Salisbury Police reports

A business in the 100 block of South Main Street filed a fraud report at 6:20 p.m. on April 24. The total estimated loss was $320.

A larceny reportedly occurred in the 400 block of Lakewood Drive between 4-6:18 p.m. on April 24. The total estimated loss was $20.

A business in the 1300 block of South Main Street filed a report of property damage that occurred between 5-8:36 p.m. on April 24.

A larceny was reported by a business in the 1500 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard at 10:52 p.m. on April 24. The total estimated loss was $17.