Photo gallery: Lonna leads the way — Addison helps Carson knock off South in softball Published 7:28 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

1 of 15

Carson senior Lonna Addison led the way with a homer and double at the plate while striking out 13 as the Cougars handled South Rowan 6-1 and stayed at the top of the South Piedmont Conference softball standings. See full story here https://www.salisburypost.com/2023/04/25/high-school-softball-addison-slugs-pitches-cougars-to-win-west-slugs-trojans/