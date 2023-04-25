High school softball: Addison slugs, pitches Cougars to win; West slugs Trojans Published 2:42 am Tuesday, April 25, 2023

From staff reports

LANDIS — Carson senior Lonna Addison turned in another dominant, two-way performance and led the Cougars to a South Piedmont Conference victory on Monday.

Addison, who is batting .587 for the season with 32 RBIs, homered, doubled and struck out 13 as Carson handled South Rowan 6-1 and stayed at the top of the SPC standings.

Carson (14-6, 11-2) wraps up SPC play on Tuesday with a key game at Central Cabarrus, Carson is essentially tied for first with West Rowan, with East Rowan and Central only one game back.

West is going to play at East on Wednesday. A four-way tie for first is still one of the possible outcomes.

Landry Stewart walked in the top of the first and was on base for Addison’s homer, her eighth of the season.

Carson made it 3-0 in the third inning. Phoebe Cole, went to third on a double by Addison and scored on a groundout by Holly Stowe.

The Cougars made it 5-0 in the fourth with Stewart and Cole driving in runs.

Celia Sifford led off the sixth with a double and scored the Cougars’ final run on an error.

Sifford had three of Carson’s 11 hits, while Cora Atwell had two.

South scored its lone run in the fourth. Lexie Ritchie singled, moved to second on a walk, took third on a passed ball and scored on a sac fly by Margo Maples.

Addison walked three and limited the Raiders (12-8, 6-7) to three hits.

Eva Shue pitched four innings for South, while Ritchie pitched three.

Ritchie, Danica Krieg and AveryFisher had the South hits.

•••

MOUNT ULLA — Brooke Kennerly, one of the seniors being honored by West Rowan, had three hits and four RBIs in Monday’s 10-0 South Piedmont Conference win against Northwest Cabarrus.

The surging Falcons used a six-run fifth to make it a 10-run rule game. West (14-3-1, 10-2) has won nine in a row.

Emma Clarke had tow doubles, two RBIs and scored three runs for the Falcons.

Kennerly, Arabelle Shulenberger and Taylor Keller had doubles for West.

Ashlee Ennis stole three bases and scored three runs. EA Nance had two hits.

Shulenberger did the pitching, striking out seven while allowing three walks and three hits.

•••

SALISBURY — South Davidson pulled away in the late innings and beat Salisbury 13-5 in Monday’s Central Carolina Conference game.

It was a disappointing outcome for the Hornets,who had lost 7-6 at South Davidson in March.

South Davidson’s sweep of the Hornets (9-10, 6-5) means the Wildcats will finish third in the CCC.

Katie Peeler went 2-for-2 with a homer and three RBIs to lead Salisbury’s offense. The homer was her seventh of the season.

Ashley Yang had a triple for the Hornets. Helen Moscoso scored two runs.

Peeler struck out 10 and walked eight.

