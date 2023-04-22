Ester Marsh: You can’t out-exercise a bad diet Published 12:00 am Saturday, April 22, 2023

You cannot out-exercise a bad diet.

I have mentioned this numerous times over the past. Too many people are working so hard and their bodies are not changing. They may get stronger or have better cardiovascular health, but still so many people are struggling with their weight. My doctor’s scale in the fitness center is pretty accurate up to around 170 pounds, but not correct for anything over that. I actually like it because I see so many more smiles on people’s faces! They turn around, smile big and say, “This can’t be right,” thinking they weigh less that they really do. My answer to them is, “But it made you smile didn’t it?” Of course we are getting a new scale, but until then I am keeping the “happy” scale on the floor!

Personally, I learned that I could not out-exercise a bad diet. Mine wasn’t bad, I just loved extra sweets that seemed to pack on the weight. It’s all about calories in and calories out, but the older you get the more your calories in need to be healthy, nutritious calories. Of course at any age your diet should be healthy and nutritious! Many times I have mentioned Weight Watchers. I like that they teach people to eat everyday foods and have them move more. I know plenty of people who have done so well and have kept their weight off for years. That’s why I was surprised to find out that all Weight Watchers workshops have closed in Rowan County. Not sure why, but I can guess that the pandemic closings didn’t help them either.

I was able to find the places you are still able to go to:

• Mondays at 9:30 a.m. at Monticello United Methodist Church, 308 Island Ford Road, Statesville

• Mondays at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Gold’s Gym, 1436 U.S. 52N, Albemarle

• Mondays at 5:30 p.m. at the Kannapolis train station, 201 S. Main St.

• Fridays at 9:30 a.m at 494 East Plaza Drive in Mooresville

I know many people were coming to the J.F. Hurley YMCA Weight Watchers workshop. But if this program has worked for you in the past, at least there are still options available. It’s about living a high-quality life, health, love and happiness among other things. Learn to balance intake and output. You need to enjoy your foods, just be aware what is going in that day or truly every day. Drink a lot of water and watch your alcohol intake (another horde of extra calories). When a special event is coming up, watch your food and calorie intake the rest of the week, maybe some extra exercise sessions and go for an extra walk or two the day of a splurge.

Food brings families and friends together, which is so important for our souls. If you try to watch those unwanted calories, look for options that are healthier and still very tasty. If you can’t do it on your own, find a good program such as Weight Watchers to help you guide you through the craziness of all the foods out there! And as always, I know you can do it!

Ester H. Marsh is health and fitness director of the J.F. Hurley Family YMCA.