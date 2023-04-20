High school softball: Four-way fight at top of SPC Published 1:54 am Thursday, April 20, 2023

From staff reports

Carson (9-2), West Rowan (8-2), East Rowan (8-2), and Central Cabarrus (8-2) are basically even at the top of the South Piedmont Conference standings as teams enter the stretch run.

Two huge games are scheduled for Friday that will go a long way toward sorting things out. Central Cabarrus plays at West Rowan, while East Rowan is at Carson.

Central rolled at home against West, although the Falcons didn’t have pitcher Arabelle Shulenberger for that one. East nipped Carson 1-0 at home in the first meeting.

All four teams are in the top 12 in the RPI rankings for 3A West.

•••

Karsen Simpson hit a grand slam and drove in six runs in West Rowan’s 10-0 win against Lake Norman Charter on Tuesday.

Emma Clarke went 3-for-3 with two doubles.

Shulenberger pitched the shutout and struck out seven.

•••

Fifth-place South Rowan is 25th in the 3A West RPI and hammered Concord 16-0 on Tuesday for a South Piedmont Conference win.

Eva Shue struck out six and pitched a three-inning no-hitter.

Kynlee Dextraze homered, doubled and drove in four runs. Campbell Withers had a double and three RBIs. Lexie Ritchie had two hits, including a double, and drove in three runs. Danica Krieg went 2-for-2.

•••

East Rowan scored three runs in each of the first three innings and smashed Northwest Cabarrus 10-0 on Wednesday in five innings in the first game of a doubleheader.

The Mustangs had a 10-run third inning and pounded the Trojans 14-2 for the sweep.

•••

Carson received a forfeit from Concord and smacked Northwest Cabarrus 11-1 on Tuesday.

Phoebe Cole scored four runs and drove in three for the Cougars. Lonna Addison had three hits and two RBIs. Holly Stowe and Peyton Hollar had two RBIs apiece.

Cole did the pitching and struck out six with no walks.

•••

A late Carson rally fell short and Carson lost 3-2 on Wednesday to Alexander Central in a non-conference game.

•••

Central Cabarrus won tough games against East Rowan (6-5 on Tuesday) and South Rowan (4-2 on Wednesday.

Abby Ragan homered, drove in four runs and was the winning pitcher for the Vikings against East.

Central scored runs in the sixth and seventh to edge the Raiders.

Campbell Withers, Lexie Ritchie and Meghan Eagle had doubles for South. Withers and Ritchie had the RBIs. Eva Shue pitched a strong game for South and struck out six.

•••

Salisbury lost 11-8 to East Davidson in Central Carolina Conference action on Tuesday.

Katie Peeler scored four runs for the Hornets. She had a homer, double and three RBIs.

Ashley Yang had two hits and scored two runs. Allison Peeler had two hits.

In the circle, Katie Peeler struck out 10 and walked three.

•••

Carmen Duffey struck out 10 batters as South Davidson beat North Rowan 8-2 in Central Carolina Conference action on Wednesday.

Chloee Stoner had a homer and a double for the Cavaliers.

•••

Davie’s Sydney Dirks, a middle infielder headed to Western Carolina, hit her 20th home run to break the career record for the program.