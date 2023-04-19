Stolen vehicle pursuit tops 150 mph, driver apprehended Published 9:21 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

CHINA GROVE — Rowan County authorities apprehended a Winston-Salem man on Wednesday who reportedly drove 150 mph in a stolen vehicle.

Dashon Edward Hopkins, 29, was taken into custody and charged with felony flee to elude arrest, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, misdemeanor possession of a stolen license plate, resist/delay/obstruct an officer, simple possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, and speeding 150 mph in a 45 mph zone.

On Wednesday, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office was notified by a license plate reader of the location of a black Cadillac CTS Performance that was reported stolen from Charlotte.

A Rowan County corporal deputy responded to the area in an attempt to locate the vehicle and perform a traffic stop.

They attempted to initiate a traffic stop after locating the vehicle traveling on North Main Street in China Grove.

The driver of the Cadillac reportedly feigned compliance with the traffic stop before accelerating rapidly. The Rowan County officers then became involved in a high-speed vehicle pursuit that led them into the city limits of Salisbury on South Main Street and continued down multiple streets before eventually turning onto Old Concord Road.

The deputies were able to maintain the pursuit, and the driver of the Cadillac eventually stopped and bailed from the vehicle on foot at the railroad crossing near Gold Hill Ave.

Deputies and other deputies detained two vehicle passengers and began a foot pursuit with the fleeing driver.

After a lengthy foot pursuit, Hopkins was apprehended.

His first court hearing will be on Wednesday. His bond was set at $40,000.