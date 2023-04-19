Driver in stolen Cadillac faces charges after leading deputies on chase at speeds up to 150 mph Published 5:48 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

SALISBURY — A driver in a stolen Cadillac faces numerous charges after being accused of fleeing deputies at speeds up to 150 mph and then running from law enforcement officers Wednesday, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

A report from the sheriff’s office said Cpl. Beck was notified by a license plate reader of the location of a black Cadillac CTS that had been reported stolen in Charlotte. Beck and Deputy Graham responded in an attempt to locate the vehicle and found it traveling on North Main Street (U.S. 29) in China Grove and attempted a traffic stop. The driver of the Cadillac feigned compliance with the traffic stop and then accelerated rapidly, leading to a high-speed pursuit.

The deputies traveled into the city limits of Salisbury on South Main Street and continued on multiple streets, eventually turning onto Old Concord Road. The driver eventually stopped and then fled on foot at the railroad crossing near Gold Hill Avenue.

Two passengers were detained and other deputies began a foot pursuit of driver, with Salisbury Police officers, troopers from the State Highway Patrol and members of the community providing assistance.

Dashon Edward Hopkins of Winston-Salem was eventually apprehended. He was charged with felony flee to elude arrest, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, misdemeanor possession of a stolen license plate, simple possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, speeding 150 mph in a 45 mph zone and resist, delay and obstruct.

Hopkins was transferred into the Rowan County Detention Center and held under a secured $40,000 bond pending his next court date Thursday, April 20, at 9 a.m. in Rowan County District Criminal Court.