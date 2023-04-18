Photo gallery: Salisbury’s girls soccer team romps 9-0
Published 5:59 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Salisbury keeper Abigail Perez got to play offense and celebrates as the ball goes in the net on this play. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's keeper Abigail Perez 24 got to play offense and she scored a goal on this play.. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Abbey Lawson 9 take a shot.. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Abbey Lawson 9 take a shot.. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Addie Griffith 1. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Pos
Salisbury's Kyna Zaldivar 3 takes a shot with Thomasville's Nayeli Aparicio 10 ready to defend. . photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Lola Koontz 15. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Kyna Zaldivar 3. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury Maddie Crabb 10 taking a shot., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Maddie Crabb 10.. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Meredith Williams 13 charges the net., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury Coach Matt Parrish., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury Maddie Crabb 10 taking a shot., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Addie Griffith 1 heads the ball at the goal with teammate Danne Nunez Sanchez 4., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Maddie Crabb 10 takes a shot at the net in front of Thomasville's Jakaula Harriot 8.. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Abbey Lawson 9 take a shot with Thomasville's keeper ready. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Lola Koontz scores a goal as Meredith Williams (13) moves in at the left. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Audrey Urbina 7 scores the 9th and final goal of the game with Meredith Williams 13 starting the celebration as the Thomasville keeper dives to the shot ., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Audrey Urbina 7 scores the 9th and final goal of the game with Meredith Williams 13 following her to the net. ., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury’s girls soccer team cruised Monday to 9-0 Central Carolina Conference win over Thomasville. Three Hornets — Lola Koontz, Jamilet Figueroa and Abbey Lawson — scored the first goals of their careers.
See game details here https://www.salisburypost.com/2023/04/18/high-school-girls-soccer-hornets-cruise-with-lots-of-firsts/