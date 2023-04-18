Photo gallery: Salisbury’s girls soccer team romps 9-0

Published 5:59 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

By Post Sports

Salisbury’s girls soccer team cruised Monday to 9-0 Central Carolina Conference win over Thomasville. Three Hornets — Lola Koontz, Jamilet Figueroa and Abbey Lawson — scored the first goals of their careers.

See game details here https://www.salisburypost.com/2023/04/18/high-school-girls-soccer-hornets-cruise-with-lots-of-firsts/

More Photos

