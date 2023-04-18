High school girls soccer: Hornets cruise with lots of firsts

Staff report

SALISBURY — Lots of firsts for Salisbury soccer in Monday’s 9-0 Central Carolina Conference win against Thomasville.

Lola Koontz, Jamilet Figueroa and Abbey Lawson scored the first goals of their careers.

Stella Koontz, Abigail Perez and Audrey Urbina scored their first goals of the season.

Addie Griffith, a frequent goal-scorer for the Hornets (8-3-1, 5-2), found the back of the net two more times, and Kyna Zaldivar had one goal.

Zaldivar added three assists. Parker Jenkins had two helpers, and Cora Wymbs, Maddie Crabb and Kendall Colwell contributed one each.

Perez, who returned from an injury, and Zaldivar shared the shutout in goal.

Next for the Hornets is a match at undefeated West Davidson on Wednesday at 6 p.m.