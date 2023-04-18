Thieves make off with $177,000 in vehicles from dealership Published 10:31 am Tuesday, April 18, 2023

SALISBURY — Thieves made off with two vehicles from the Cloninger Ford dealership in Salisbury on Tuesday morning.

According to reports from the Salisbury Police Department, at approximately 1:18 a.m., someone shattered a glass door at the dealership to gain entry. Once inside, they reportedly headed for the key box and removed two sets.

One of the keys was for a 2020 Ford Mustang, valued at approximately $100,000. The second vehicle that was stolen was a 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe, valued at approximately $77,000.

The incident remains under investigation.

In other Salisbury Police reports

A larceny reportedly occurred in the 1600 block of Wiltshire Road between noon on March 18 and noon on April 15. The total estimated loss was $11,000.

An assault reportedly occurred in the 4400 block of South Main Street in Salisbury around 11:30 a.m. on April 17.

Jaqauyal Malik Carson, 21, was charged with misdemeanor resisting/delaying/obstructing a public officer.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports