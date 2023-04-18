Thieves make off with $177,000 in vehicles from dealership
Published 10:31 am Tuesday, April 18, 2023
SALISBURY — Thieves made off with two vehicles from the Cloninger Ford dealership in Salisbury on Tuesday morning.
According to reports from the Salisbury Police Department, at approximately 1:18 a.m., someone shattered a glass door at the dealership to gain entry. Once inside, they reportedly headed for the key box and removed two sets.
One of the keys was for a 2020 Ford Mustang, valued at approximately $100,000. The second vehicle that was stolen was a 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe, valued at approximately $77,000.
The incident remains under investigation.
In other Salisbury Police reports
- A larceny reportedly occurred in the 1600 block of Wiltshire Road between noon on March 18 and noon on April 15. The total estimated loss was $11,000.
- An assault reportedly occurred in the 4400 block of South Main Street in Salisbury around 11:30 a.m. on April 17.
- Jaqauyal Malik Carson, 21, was charged with misdemeanor resisting/delaying/obstructing a public officer.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports
- A clear white bag containing a white substance was found in a yard in the 4100 block of Long Ferry Road around 11:45 a.m. on April 16.
- A report of found drugs was taken in the 3000 block of West Innes Street around 3:49 p.m. on April 16.
- Jerry Aaron Boulware, 61, was charged with misdemeanor resisting/obstructing/delaying an officer on April 16.
- Tyler James Gransbury, 30, was charged with misdemeanor injury to personal property on April 16.