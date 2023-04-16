Historic Salisbury Foundation holds annual meeting, names new president Published 12:00 am Sunday, April 16, 2023

SALISBURY — Over 50 years ago this month, the Historic Salisbury Foundation was founded in order “to preserve, protect and revitalize the historic fabric of Salisbury and Rowan County.” Today the foundation is still fulfilling that mission.

On Thursday night, the foundation held its annual meeting at the Salisbury Station before a packed crowd of people who mingled with each other in the renovated building. Executive Director Kimberly Stieg gave a presentation about how the foundation did in 2022 regarding membership, events, social media statistics and undertaken projects. The foundation’s secretary went over financial matters as well.

Mayor Karen Alexander is a member of the foundation, and many years ago she served on the board and as vice president. She is adamant that preserving history is vital for a community that wants to thrive. Alexander says if the city were able to take over ownership of the Salisbury Station, they would make sure it continues to be a historical asset.

“Obviously with any old building, you have the challenge of ongoing preservation and cost. So it’s not surprising that this organization is looking at options. We as the city are interested, so we will be answering the RFP when it comes out. We would love for it to continue to be used as a real depot and have people for generations to come to get the train in this facility as it is because it’s beautiful,” Alexander said.

During the meeting, foundation President Michael Young announced he would be stepping down from his position and that the board has nominated Edward Norvell to take his place. Norvell, a retired attorney, grew up in the county where he said, “My family have deep roots.”

Norvell was president in the 1980s and ’90s, and is “excited” for his new term. His focus will be on shoring up the foundation’s revolving fund that helps pay for different property improvements. Last year, the foundation sold three properties and purchased one. Norvell said when he used to be president the foundation revolved 75 historic properties and wants to return to that level of significance.

“We had huge impact in downtown Salisbury and I’d like to see us get back to that and hopefully we are. We can do that with the revolving fund money we have. That’s going to be my main push,” Norvell said.