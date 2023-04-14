West Virginia car crash claims two China Grove victims

Published 1:15 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

By Chandler Inions

GHENT, W.Va. — A China Grove man and his child, a China Grove Middle School student, were killed in a motor vehicle accident in West Virginia on Thursday, according to police reports.

The names of the two victims have not been made public.

The accident occurred on Interstate 77 near mile marker 37 in Raleigh County between Ghent and Beckley at approximately 6:30 p.m.

According to the West Virginia State Police Turnpike Division, a vehicle crossed the median and hit a tractor-trailer head-on. One individual was pronounced dead at the scene, and another was initially transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police later updated the information, confirming two deaths in the crash.

Authorities shut down both sides of the interstate while they worked the scene.

A request for additional information from the West Virginia State Police has yet to be returned.

