Tillis announces Service Academy Information Day for high school students on April 15 Published 12:00 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) will hold his 2023 Service Academy Information Day virtually on Saturday, April 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Representatives from the Air Force Academy, Coast Guard Academy, Merchant Marine Academy, Military Academy at West Point, Naval Academy, the North Carolina National Guard, and ROTC will participate to discuss post-graduation opportunities for high school students.

“I am honored to be a nominating source to the service academies and have the opportunity to help young men and women who want to serve our country,” said Tillis in a news release. “This is an exciting time for any student who wishes to pursue a selfless career in the Armed Forces and I applaud all students who are interested in serving our great nation as the next generation of leaders.”

Registration can be found here.

More information can be found here.