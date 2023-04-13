High school boys golf: Hornets back on top Published 3:54 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

Staff report

Salisbury, coached by Josh Brincefield, shot 306 and won Wednesday’s Rowan County Golf Championships at Crescent by two strokes over East Rowan.

Salisbury’s most recent county championship was in 2019 at Corbin Hills. West Rowan won at the Country Club of Salisbury in 2022. East Rowan won in 2021 at Cresecent, and COVID erased the county tournament from the schedule in 2020.

Co-medalists on Wednesday were East Rowan junior Landon Merrell and Salisbury freshman John McCoy with even-par 72s. It’s the third straight year Merrell has been a medalist.

The “team”for high school golf is made up of a maximum of five players, with the best four scores counting toward the team score.

Salisbury has a seven-man squad, so Brincefield had to declare which five would make up the team for the county event, with the other two essentially playing as individuals. Those two “individuals” on Wednesday were Sam Goodman and Drew Aron.

Aron shot 77, which may be the best score ever recorded by a seventh man . While Aron’s score didn’t count for the Hornets, he did qualify for the all-county team.

Salisbury (306) — John McCoy 72, Warren Fesperman 77, Jackson Sparger 77, Bryant Davis 80, (Bo Brincefield 88)

East Rowan (308) — Landon Merrell 72, Jaden Sprinkle 76, Brady McIntyre 77, Brayden Mulkey 83, (Austin Tucker 88)

Carson (326) — Cade Cranfield 77, Tanner Frye 78, Jonathan Therecka 85, Harrison McCall 86, (Robert Jolly 89)

West Rowan (363) — Tyler Kepley 77, Gage Ludwick 91, Brody Tucker 96, Sam Faulkner 99, (Luke Waller 103)

South Rowan (399) — Jordan Bledsoe 90, Brock Barger 92, Cayden Moore 107, Alex Furr 110, (Josiah Weber 117)

North Rowan — No team score

All-County: McCoy, Fesperman, Sparger, Merrell, Sprinkle, McIntyre, Cranfield, Aron, Kepley

Much more to come in Sunday’s print edition.