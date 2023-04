Photo gallery: Salisbury claims boys golf title Published 6:49 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023

1 of 16

Salisbury golfers shot 306 and won Wednesday’s Rowan County Golf Championships at Crescent by two strokes over East Rowan. Co-medalists were East Rowan junior Landon Merrell and Salisbury freshman John McCoy with even-par 72s. It’s the third straight year Merrell has been a medalist.