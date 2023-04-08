Library Notes: Celebrate science, space this month at Rowan Public Library Published 12:00 am Saturday, April 8, 2023

By Bethany Geiger

Rowan Public Library

In association with the NC Science Festival, Rowan Public Library is hosting a variety of special STEAM programs throughout April. There will be space-themed storytimes and craft programs throughout the month, as well as take-away kits with hands-on activities while supplies last.

If you’ve never experienced a Star Party, you’ll want to check out the Celebrating the Night Sky event at RPL South on Friday, April 21, at 7 p.m. The Star Party is an all-ages event with fun STEAM activities, storytimes, yoga, and of course, star gazing! Local astronomy groups will be involved to help you locate and observe objects in the night sky.

RPL West Branch in Cleveland will host a similar event called Night Sky Theatre on Friday, April 28, at 7 p.m. Discover the joy of seeing far away stars or planets up-close through a telescope! Both events will move activities indoors if inclement weather occurs.

If you can’t join us for these fun events, the Rowan Public Library is always a resource for learning and expanding your horizons. Explore our digital resources online to access the NC Live database, Films on Demand. This database includes thousands of educational videos on a variety of subjects, including documentary content from BBC, HBO and Nova. Right now, they are featuring an Astronomy series of videos called Sky Candy.

If you’re interested in science topics, but want something engaging to read as an introduction, try some accessible non-fiction like Bill Bryson’s “A Short History of Nearly Everything” or “Breakfast with Einstein: The Exotic Physics of Everyday Objects” by Chad Orzel. However you choose to explore the wide universe around you, Rowan Public Library is here to help!

Bethany Geiger is a librarian at Rowan Public Library.