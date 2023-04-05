Photo gallery: Hornets top Cavs in softball despite two inside-the-park home runs by Stoner
Published 7:23 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023
North Rowan's Chloee Stoner hits her second inside-the park- home run in front of Salisbury catcher Allison Peeler. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Ashley Yang 2 throwing to first base from her shortstop position., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Coach Leah Huggins. ., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Helen Moscoso 3 scoring a run., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Ashley Yang 2 batting., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North Rowan's, Chloee Stoner 11 batting., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's pitcher Katie Peeler 9 ., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Allison Peeler 15 on first base as, Katie Peeler 9 bats with North first baseman, Brooke McNeil 25 on left in white., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Ashley Yang 2 safe sliding into score with North's Chloee Stoner 11 waiting for, Kayla Craven 21 (on left) to retrive the ball., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North Rowan pitcher Chloee Stoner 11., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North Rowan's Chloee Stoner 11 pitching with a runner on 2nd base., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North Rowan's Chloee Stoner 11 racing from third base to score on her first of two homer in the game. Salisbury catcher is Allison Peeler 15., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North Rowan's Chloee Stoner 11 racing from third base to score on her first of two homer in the game. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Coach Leah Huggins giving instruction to the batter. ., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's pitcher Katie Peeler 9. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North Rowan third baseman Kiasia Wallace 24 tags Salisbury's, Tijah Sims 8 out at third as she tried to stretch her double into a triple., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Ashley Yang 2 safe stealing, at 3rd sliding under the tag by North's Kiasia Wallace., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury's Allison Peeler 15 slides across the plate to score with North's Kayla Craven 21 reaching to try for the tag with Chloee Stoner 11 in the center., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
North Rowan's Chloee Stoner 11 scoring on her, second homer in the game. Both inside the park homers. Salisbury catcher is, Allison Peeler 15 photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Salisbury’s Katie Peeler struck out 14 batters and stole five bases, a unique combination that led the Hornets to an 11-3 softball win at North Rowan on Tuesday. The victory moved the Hornets ahead of the Cavaliers in the Central Carolina Conference standings. North’s Chloee Stoner smacked two inside-the-park homers and struck out 16 Hornets.