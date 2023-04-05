Photo gallery: Hornets top Cavs in softball despite two inside-the-park home runs by Stoner Published 7:23 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Salisbury’s Katie Peeler struck out 14 batters and stole five bases, a unique combination that led the Hornets to an 11-3 softball win at North Rowan on Tuesday. The victory moved the Hornets ahead of the Cavaliers in the Central Carolina Conference standings. North’s Chloee Stoner smacked two inside-the-park homers and struck out 16 Hornets.