High school softball: Hornets win at North Published 12:01 am Thursday, April 6, 2023

Staff report

SPENCER — Furman commit Katie Peeler struck out 14 batters and stole five bases, a unique combination that led Salisbury to an 11-3 softball win at North Rowan on Tuesday.

The victory moved the Hornets ahead of the Cavaliers in the Central Carolina Conference standings.

Ashley Yang swung the hottest bat for the Hornets. She had two doubles and a triple, scored four runs and drove in two.

Tijah Sims had two RBIs for Salisbury. Katie Peeler and Mia Cowan had two hits each. Allison Peeler had a triple and scored two runs. Helen Moscoso scored twice.

Katie Peeler only allowed two hits and two walks.

Salisbury had 10 hits and took advantage of six walks and several errors.

Pitcher Chloee Stoner, who is headed to Guilford, made all of the noise for the Cavaliers (4-3, 3-3). She smacked two inside-the-park homers and struck out 16 Hornets.

Salisbury (6-6, 4-2) scored two runs in each of the first two innings to take control. It was 5-0 before Stoner’s first homer got the Cavaliers on the board in the fourth inning.

Salisbury scored five runs in the fifth to break it open.

Stoner’s second homer came in the sixth with Kayla Craver on base.