Christiana Lutheran presenting ‘Living Last Supper’ on April 6 Published 12:00 am Saturday, April 1, 2023

On Thursday, April 6, at 7:30 p.m., Christiana Lutheran Church choir and cast will present “The Living Last Supper” by Ruth Elaine Schram. The public is invited to come witness Da Vinci’s famous painting brought to life as the characters tell the story of their final meal with Jesus. Shocked by their Master’s revelation, “Tonight, one of you will betray me,” each disciple stands and shares the story of his life with Christ, revealing his own self-doubts to the audience as he wrestles with the question, “Is it I?”

Holy Week special services will continue with Good Friday, April 7, at 7:30 p.m, Sunrise service Sunday, April 9, at 6:30 a.m. (followed by breakfast), Sunday school at 9:15 a.m. and Easter celebration at 10:30 a.m.

For more information, contact the church office at 704-279-4655.

Christiana Lutheran Church is located at 6190 U.S. Hwy. 52.