High school softball: Carson tops Davie in 11; Wednesday losses for Hornets, Falcons Published 2:43 am Friday, March 31, 2023

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — Emily Kann’s walk-off single in the bottom of the 11th inning lifted Carson to a 4-3 win against Davie County on Thursday.

It was quite a game that included another outstanding pitching effort by Carson senior Lonna Addison,

Addison shut out Davie the first four innings. Davie scored twice against reliever Phoebe Cole in the fifth inning. Addison returned to the circle for the sixth and allowed a run before shutting out Davie for the final five innings.

All together, Addison pitched 10 innings, allowing one run on four hits and one walk. She struck out 11.

Carson (7-4) took a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Laila Furr got a run home with a bunt, and Kann scored on a wild pitch.

After Addison’s only walk, Audrea Fowler hit a two-run homer in the fifth for Davie (9-4-1).

Sydney Dirks had a run-scoring double in the sixth for a 3-2 Davie lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, Landry Stewart had a bunt single, and Cole sacrificed her to second. Addison got an infield hit, but Stewart couldn’t advance. Stewart then stole third and scored the run that made it 3-all on an error on the play.

Stewart started the bottom of the 11th with a double. Cole’s sacrifice bunt moved Stewart to third. After two intentional walks loaded the bases, Kann came through with her game-winning hit to right field.

Carson had eight hits, with Kann and Stewart getting two each. Holly Stowe had a double.

•••

OLIN — West Rowan lost 7-6 at North Iredell in a non-conference game played on Wednesday.

The Raiders won it with a walk-off hit in the bottom of the seventh.

It was a back-and-forth game with the Falcons (5-3-1) taking a 6-5 lead with a three-run sixth.

Andi Stroud had three hits for North Iredell (8-2).

•••

SALISBURY — West Davidson scored seven runs in the second inning and cruised to a 12-2 win against Salisbury on Wednesday.

Katie Peeler, Allison Peeler and Jayla Robertson had hits for the Hornets. Tijah Sims had the RBI.

Peeler struck out five and walked five in five innings in the circle. Ashley Yang pitched the sixth and seventh for the Hornets (5-6, 3-2).

Freshman Abigail Leonard had a triple and a homer and drove in five runs for the Green Dragons (8-4, 5-0), who led the Central Carolina Conference.