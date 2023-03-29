Photo gallery: Eleni Miller, Camryn Perkins combine on shutout as East tops Carson softball

Published 6:41 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023

By Post Sports

East Rowan scored in the bottom of the seventh to beat Carson 1-0 in South Piedmont Conference softball on Tuesday. Both teams came into the game unbeaten in the SPC. Eleni Miller and Camryn Perkins combined on the shutout. See details here https://www.salisburypost.com/2023/03/28/high-school-softball-hornets-rout-lexington/

