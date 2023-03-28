High school softball: Hornets, Raiders romp Published 9:08 pm Tuesday, March 28, 2023

From staff reports

Salisbury 20, Lexington 7, 5 innings

SALISBURY — Salisbury beat Lexington 20-7 on Tuesday in a Central Carolina Conference softball game.

Salisbury only had four hits, but benefited from 19 walks and four hit batsmen.

The Hornets (5-5, 3-1) scored eight runs in the second inning and nine in the third to swamp the Yellow Jackets (0-6, 0-2).

Ashley Yang hit a home run for the Hornets. She had three hits, scored four runs and drove in four.

Mia Cowan, Jayla Robertson and Allison Peeler scored three runs each.

• Yang had two hits and drove in the run for the Hornets in Monday’s 11-1 loss to North Stanly.

Katie Peeler pitched five innings, allowed one earned run and struck out four.

•••

South Rowan 13, Lake Norman Charter 0, 5 innings

LANDIS — South Rowan scored six runs in the first inning and went on to cream Lake Norman Charter 13-0 on Tuesday for a South Piedmont Conference victory.

The Raiders (8-3, 3-2) had another six-run inning in the fourth to crush the Knights (2-8, 0-6).

South had a dozen hits with Eva Shue, Kynlee Dextraze, Margo Maples and Carmen Thomas getting two each.

Maples drove in three runs, while Shue knocked in two.

Thomas had a triple and a double, South had six doubles, including two by Dextraze. Lexie Ritchie, Maples and Shue had one double.

Ritchie pitched the shutout, allowing three hits and no walks.

She struck out five, and the Raiders had an errorless game in the field.