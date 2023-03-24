Motorcycle driver killed in collision with trailer in Kannapolis Published 10:29 am Friday, March 24, 2023

KANNAPOLIS – Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a car that happened last night about 8:20 p.m.

According to a release, police officers responded to the intersection of Dale Earnhardt Boulevard at S. Little Texas Road regarding a crash Thursday night.

Police reports state a vehicle traveling east on Dale Earnhardt Boulevard was making a left turn onto S. Little Texas Road Street and turned into the path of the motorcycle traveling west on Dale Earnhardt Boulevard. The truck making the left turn was towing a trailer, and the motorcycle collided with the trailer.

Kannapolis Police Department, Cabarrus EMS, and Kannapolis Fire Department personnel attempted life saving measures, but the motorcycle driver, Franklin Dooley, 37, of Kannapolis succumbed to his injuries.

No other injuries were reported. There is no indication that speed or impairing substances were a factor in the crash. There have been no charges filed at this time, the investigation is ongoing.