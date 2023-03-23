Carson High School Academy of Arts presents ‘Mamma Mia’ musical

CHINA GROVE — The Jesse C. Carson High School Academy of the Arts will present “Mamma Mia” on March 30-31, April 1-2.

The musical makes use of ABBA’s hits to tell the hilarious story of Sophie (played by Maggie Cross, sophomore) who is in search for her birth father. This tale unfolds on a Greek island on the eve of her wedding as she tells her friends, Ali (played by Molly Brown, sophomore) and Lisa (played by Bee Williams, senior) of her quest to discover the identity of her father. This brings three men from her mother’s past, back to the island they visited 20 years ago.

Harry Bright (played by Tyler Madden, freshman) a banker, Bill Anderson (played by Logan Bryant, sophomore) a sailor and travel writer, and Sam Carmichael (played by Ian Kirchbaum, senior) an architect, all arrive on the island with much anticipation. Meanwhile, Donna (played by Haylee Moore, junior) is preparing for the wedding of her daughter Sophie and her fiancé Sky (played by Clint Efird, junior) with two old friends Tanya (played by Ariel Stansell, senior) and Rosie (played by Hannah Carr, senior). As the tale unfolds, Sky’s friends Eddie (played by Sebastian Butchart, sophomore) and Pepper (played by Damir Miller, junior) add some spice to the adventure with their humor and wit.