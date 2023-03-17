Blotter for March 17 Published 12:00 am Friday, March 17, 2023

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

• A motorcycle was reportedly stolen from the 100 block of Lyerly Drive in Salisbury between 10 p.m. on March 12 and 6:30 a.m. on March 14.

• A Rockwell woman was the victim of wire fraud that reportedly occurred in the 1000 block of Percy Lane between noon on March 7 and noon on March 10.

• Kristin Nichole Connor, 38, was arrested on March 14 and charged with misdemeanor simple assault.

• Margaret Amber Valentine, 32, was arrested on March 14 and charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

• Robert Lewis Atkins, 39, was arrested on March 14 and charged with misdemeanor assault on a government official.

In Salisbury Police reports

• A break-in reportedly occurred at St. John’s Lutheran Church between 1:30 p.m. on March 12 and 11:30 a.m. on March 15. The total estimated loss was $1,500.

• A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred at Maranatha Bible Church in Salisbury between 5 p.m. on Dec. 28 and 11:45 a.m. on March 15. The total estimated loss was $30.

• A Salisbury woman was the victim of a motor-vehicle larceny that reportedly occurred in the 400 block of Majolica Road between 8 p.m. on March 3 and 8 a.m. on March 15. The total estimated loss was $275.